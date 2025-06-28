Bundesliga pair ready to battle for wantaway Liverpool midfielder Elliott

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bundesliga interest is intensifying for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Ahead of tonight's U21 Euros final between England and Germany, Elliott is expected to make a transfer demand at Liverpool after the tournament.

Bayer Leverkusen have expressed interest in the former Fulham trainee, but they're not alone.

The Daily Mail says RB Leipzig are also interested, where new coach Ola Werner is overseeing a shake-up of their attacking options.

A move for Elliott, 22, is now planned and there is hope Liverpool will keep their asking realistic given the England U21 star's wish to leave this summer.

Elliott's deal at Anfield runs to 2027.

