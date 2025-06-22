Bayer Leverkusen close to settling Quansah fee with Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to splash out on Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

The centre-half has approved the move and Bayer are now in talks over a fee with Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Bayer aim to pay around £30m for Quansah, who has visited Leverkusen since the end of last season.

Bayer have just sold Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, but talks over Quansah have been held independent of that deal.

For his part, Quansah feels he has a better chance of regular football at Bayer after battling for a consistent game with the Premier League champions last season.