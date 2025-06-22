Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
Real Madrid reveal target as Zubimendi joins Arsenal
LaLiga promotion playoff: Real Oviedo host Mirandes in all-or-nothing showdown

Bayer Leverkusen close to settling Quansah fee with Liverpool

Paul Vegas
Bayer Leverkusen close to settling Quansah fee with Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen close to settling Quansah fee with LiverpoolAction Plus
Bayer Leverkusen are ready to splash out on Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

The centre-half has approved the move and Bayer are now in talks over a fee with Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Bayer aim to pay around £30m for Quansah, who has visited Leverkusen since the end of last season.

Bayer have just sold Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, but talks over Quansah have been held independent of that deal.

For his part, Quansah feels he has a better chance of regular football at Bayer after battling for a consistent game with the Premier League champions last season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueQuansah JarellBayer LeverkusenLiverpoolBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rummenigge unhappy with Wirtz choice: Best German players should play for Bayern Munich
Liverpool to chase Palace star Guehi once Quansah is sold to Bayer Leverkusen this summer
Markus Babbel exclusive: Choosing Liverpool proves Wirtz character; Kop can be excited