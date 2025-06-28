Frimpong: Why I kept Liverpool move secret from my father

Jeremie Frimpong admits he kept his move to Liverpool from his father.

The Holland wing-back left Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool at the end of last season.

And with Frimpong's father a big Liverpool fan, he admits he worked hard to surprise him when the move was confirmed.

"You know, we surprised him," he told YouTube channel The Kop TV.

"He's a big Liverpool fan, so when rumors first appeared that they were interested in me I said, ah Dad, that's not true.

"It became too much when Fabrizio Romano started talking about it.

"My dad isn't dumb, of course. He asked: 'Jeremie, is it true?' And then I said, 'okay Dad, it really is'. I told him I was going to do a medical at Liverpool and I was going to play for his favourite team. And then he was very surprised: 'no way', he said. It was a great response."