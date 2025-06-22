Nathan Tella exclusive: Frimpong will be great for Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen star Nathan Tella has praised former teammate Jeremie Frimpong following his high-profile move to Liverpool, expressing strong confidence that the versatile right-footer will flourish in the Premier League.

The Netherlands international sealed a €35 million (£29.5m) move to the reigning English champions on a five-year contract and is widely seen as Arne Slot’s choice to succeed Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

During his four years at BayArena, Frimpong was a vital part of Die Werkself’s squad, playing a key role in their first Bundesliga title win in the 2023/24 season and making 53 appearances across all competitions as they finished second last term.

Alongside his heartfelt praise, the Nigeria international also stressed Frimpong’s versatility and proven ability on the biggest stages, qualities he believes will help him adapt smoothly to Premier League football.

"Jeremie (Frimpong) has had many outstanding seasons at Leverkusen, and it was no surprise that a team as big as Liverpool were interested in him," Tella told Flashscore.com in a no-holds-barred interview.

"He is one of those footballers who deserves the world because he's done so much for the team (Bayer Leverkusen) to help us, and he's done so much for himself as a player.

"If you're good enough, you can play anywhere, and he's shown it's not just that he only plays in Germany, he's played international level, he's played Champions League, and he's done well.

"I wouldn't say there'll be any surprise for anyone to see how good he is there. Definitely, there should be no surprise to see how well he goes."

Liverpool tracked Frimpong for over a decade, but he joined Manchester City’s youth system instead. After spells at Celtic and Leverkusen, his time in England qualifies him as a valuable home-grown player under Premier League rules.

Though many expect the Dutchman to replace Alexander-Arnold at right-back, Slot reportedly views him as more than just a defender and plans to use him as cover for Mohamed Salah during the African Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year.

Tella on future plans amid England return talk

The Super Eagle has also openly discussed his future with the Bundesliga club amid rising speculation about a potential return to the Premier League.

Before signing a five-year deal with Leverkusen in 2023, Tella played for English clubs Southampton and Burnley.

Thanks to his impressive performances in Germany, rumours of a potential return to England have emerged, but the Nigerian remains focused on his current club and his goals for the upcoming season.

Tella continued: "I'm still happy to be here (at Bayer Leverkusen). I want to stay there. This is the club they signed me and it's an honour for them to sign me.

"When I first heard that they wanted to sign me, I kind of couldn't believe it because I was playing in the second division and to have a team of that stature to even show interest in me was incredible.

"But the fact that I was able to sign there, have the opportunity to play for them, win trophies there, I still feel like I've got more to give. So, I'm really looking forward to my future there."

Tella has consistently impressed at Bayer Leverkusen, demonstrating his skill and versatility. In fact, his creativity and work ethic have established him as a vital figure for the Bundesliga club.

When questioned about whether he feels undervalued, the former Arsenal youth star stays unfazed, choosing to focus on his contributions and personal growth.

"No, I don't feel hyped. I don't feel bothered. To me, it doesn't really faze me," added Tella.

"I'm part of a great team, and I'm able to play a part in it, whether it's the best, the biggest part, or whether it's the most mediocre part.

"As a team, we were all able to lift the trophy, we were all able to get the medal, we were all able to be a part of something great.

"Even if I played a small part in it, I can still say I'm an invincible, I won the Bundesliga, I won the Pokal in my first season.

"Whether my role is big or small, I’ll always cherish the medals and trophies. I’m happy to contribute however the team needs me, I’ve always been that way."