Frimpong on his Liverpool move: I won everything, I wanted a new challenge!

Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong has opened up on his move this summer and why he wanted a new challenge.

Frimpong officially became a Reds player at the beginning of the month after his £29M release clause was triggered in May as the Premier League champions replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold with ease under manager Arne Slot. The Liverpool boss then splashed out on Frimpong’s teammate Florian Wirtz in a £116M deal as he reunites the pair who weren’t apart for very long at all.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frimpong spoke to Sky Sports about what is arguably the biggest move of his career so far and how happy he is to join Wirtz who helped him settle in at Leverkusen when he joined in 2021.

“Now that it’s official, it’s the best feeling. When I first came to Leverkusen, Flo was the one that took me in. Now we’re doing it all over again – so it’s good.”

“I’ve been in Leverkusen for four and a half years, and I won everything. I won the Pokal. I won the Super Cup. I won the Bundesliga. So I wanted a new challenge. With Celtic, I won the treble. With Leverkusen, the double. So in Liverpool, I also want to win trophies.”

The Dutchman will have big shoes to fill as he seeks to replace Alexander-Arnold and compete alongside talented fullback Conor Bradley. He will also be joined by Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez who is due to complete his medical this week in what is another excellent move from Liverpool who seem to know exactly what they want during the summer transfer window.