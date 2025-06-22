Tribal Football
Klopp praises Liverpool swoop for "exceptional" Wirtz
Jurgen Klopp is full of support over Florian Wirtz's move to Liverpool.

The Germany attacker completed his switch from Bayer Leverkusen on Friday.

Asked about the deal, former Reds manager Klopp says he is convinced it will prove a big success.

"This is going to be absolutely fantastic. I'm sure of it," Klopp told RTL/ntv.

"It's very hard to strengthen a team when you're champions. But Liverpool have managed it. They've signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz. I'm looking forward to seeing it.

"It's going to be great."

