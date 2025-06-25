Jordan on Palace star Guehi: Sell him, you're not going to tie him down, are you?

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is being linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and former Palace owner Simon Jordan believes he should be sold.

Palace have been urged to sell Marc Guehi this summer by the club’s former owner who believes that his transfer away from the side is inevitable. The defender top of manager Arne Slot’s wish list and with Jarell Quansah on his way to Bayer Leverkusen the Reds will need another top defender to cover the hole he will leave behind.

The 24 year old is also the subject of interest from Newcastle and Tottenham and Jordan spoke on talkSPORT about how the Eagles must let him go now or risk him leaving for free when his contract expires next summer.

“When you're comparing it to Liverpool and iconic football clubs, it's not a fair comparison. Palace can take players from Leicester because they're in the Championship and won the Premier League 10 years ago.

"If you compare clubs on an equal footing and the club goes to a club on an equal football, then you start to say that the club has got a problem and it's not a very sexy club to be at. When Liverpool come knocking as a top footballer, the Premier League champions, you say: 'I'll have a bit of that, thank you very much'.

“Sell him unless you can tie him down - you're not going to tie him down, are you? They took the roll of the dice last year, they didn’t take Newcastle’s money in so far as Newcastle really offered it and it was on the nail and all that sort of stuff.

“Now they’re against the clock. So what do you get? You get nothing? And then you’ve got to go and buy a new centre-back. So you might as well sell him. Glasner won't be thrilled with that but it doesn't look like you're going to tie him down.”

According to reports, Palace are now thought to be seeking a fee closer to £50M for Guehi despite his contract status which often means clubs will take a lower bid as to not risk letting their player leave for nothing. Liverpool are leading the race for the England international and Jordan may be right in saying that Palace will have to sell before he is out of contract and the club is out of pocket.