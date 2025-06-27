Bayer Leverkusen in talks with €35 million-rated Florian Wirtz replacement

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly in talks with PSV over a move for playmaker Malik Tillman as they step up their pursuit of a replacement for Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz, 22, joined Premier League champions Liverpool for a British transfer record fee of £116 million, leaving a massive hole new manager Erik ten Hag needs to fill.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to German newspaper BILD, they’ve settled on PSV’s Tillman, 23, as the man to replace their former talisman.

It’s understood that the USMNT star has already agreed to a five-year deal with the former Bundesliga champions with the two clubs in ‘advanced talks.’

Tillman enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2024-25, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists in his 34 games.