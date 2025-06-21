Frimpong reacts as Wirtz joins Liverpool in £116m move

Jeremie Frimpong has responded to Florian Wirtz’s move from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool, following in his footsteps.

Just weeks after the Dutchman made the switch from the Bundesliga side to the Reds, Wirtz followed in a blockbuster £116 million ($156m) move.

Shortly after the transfer was confirmed, Frimpong responded with the eyes emoji on X to a post that read, “Moving clubs with your mate must be a top-tier feeling.”

Wirtz declared his ambition to win “everything” at Liverpool and with high-profile signings like his, Arne Slot’s side could be a dominant force for years to come.