Quansah's buy back clause revealed as Liverpool defender joins Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is set to join Bayer Leverkusen this summer and now his buy back clause has been revealed.

Quansah is currently gearing up for a European U21 championship semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday night but will make his move to the Bundesliga once the competition is over. The Premier League champions agreed a deal worth an initial £30M, with a further £5M in add-ons, to part with their academy graduate who the club are interested in buying back if he improves.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed how much the Reds would have to spend to bring him back, however which may dismay manager Arne Slot.

“The buy-back clause for Jarell Quansah deal exclusively revealed last week will be worth over €60m.

“It won’t be available in 2026, only from 2027 as agreed between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

“The initial fee will be £30m plus £5m add-ons.”

Quansah could become a top defender in the years to come, especially after some of his performances alongside Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in recent years which prove he can do it at the highest level. While Quansah is set to leave, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez arrived at Liverpool's training ground on Tuesday ahead of his expected medical whilst the club have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong.