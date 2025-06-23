Bayer Leverkusen linked with USMNT star Malik Tillman

Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly registered an interest in USA international Malik Tillman as they continue their search for a Florian Wirtz replacement.

The 23-year-old enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2024-25, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists as PSV won the Eredivisie.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Erik ten Hag is interested in bringing him to the Bundesliga as his side search for a suitable Florian Wirtz replacement.

Tillman, who is currently on international duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, is under contract with the Dutch giants until 2028.

It’s also understood that he has a €40 million release clause in his contract although it remains to be seen whether Leverkusen would be willing to pay that.