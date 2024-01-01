Tribal Football

Trippier Kieran
Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier’s £3.8 million family home has gone up for sal
Newcastle fullback Trippier’s family home up for sale
The Regista: Gordon, Trent & Southgate courage - breaking down England's tactical issues
Ben Johnson "really looking forward to" Ipswich start
Newcastle and AC Milan thrashing out Thiaw terms
Rooney baffled by England squad imbalance: Really shocked!
Concerns for Newcastle fullback Trippier after wife post
Foden intervenes as England teammates clash in training
Newcastle winger Gordon: Trippier advice key to form improvement
Newcastle captain Trippier admits retirement concerns
Newcastle fullback Trippier: Simeone met me in Atletico carpark and urged me to stay
Newcastle captain Trippier: I had to leave Man City to make it
Newcastle captain Trippier: Man Utd move just faded away
Trippier makes clear Newcastle commitment
Newcastle captain Trippier regrets Tottenham departure
Trippier warns Newcastle teammates dwelling on Euro absence
Trippier set for Newcastle return
Shay Given exclusive: Newcastle can catch Man City out in FA Cup
Newcastle and England suffer Trippier blow
