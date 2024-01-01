Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets

Tribal Football
Profimedia
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has expressed a desire to join Manchester United.

The right-back was linked to the Old Trafford club back in 2021, but the transfer did not materialize.

Trippier subsequently joined Newcastle United in January 2022 for £12 million. 

Despite some success at Newcastle, Trippier is now ready to move on according to The Sun.

The outlet states that his marriage is one of the reasons why he wants to move away from the area.

Trippier is hoping that he can get a fresh challenge at this stage of his career.

