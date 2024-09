Eyupspor reach terms with Newcastle fullback Trippier

Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier continues to be linked with Eyupspor.

Sportsdigitale says Trippier has now agreed personal terms with the Super Lig club.

Advertisement Advertisement

With the Turkish transfer window still open, Eyupspor now must settle on a fee with Newcastle.

Trippier started on the bench for today's clash with Tottenham.

The defender has lost both his first-choice status and club captaincy this season.