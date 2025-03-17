Trippier reveals Newcastle altered their game plan to trick Van Dijk in the EFL Cup final

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has revealed the tactics used to trick Liverpool defenders which ultimately won the EFL Cup final.

The right-back consistently delivered high, out-swinging corners, targeting areas near the penalty spot or the back post which avoided Van Dijk and his partner Ibrahima Konate and instead landed perfectly for Dan Burn and Joelinton to attack. Burn’s headed goal came from a well-placed cross as he headed the ball into the far corner to open the scoring.

Trippier explained post-match to ex-Manchester City star Michah Richards who explained the genius tactical decision on The Rest Is Football podcast.

"A lot of people will talk about the goal but did people see the fade from Kieran Trippier. I spoke to him after the game and he said he did not put any in-swingers in, because Virgil van Dijk dominates those areas.

"He said he would go for the centre or the back post and lift it a little bit higher, because Dan Burn is taller than everyone. So if he could get a little bit of a run and the ball in was just amazing.

"When the ball is that high, lots of people talk about what the difference is between an in-swinger and an out-swinger, why do people put fade, bend or curl on it, whatever it may be. When the ball is that high, hit with a bit of swerve but it is flat, then you have to get more power in the header.

"When it is an in-swinger, you can sort of just glance it, but to get the power in the corner, seeing it live as well, I was thinking, 'you cannot possibly score from there' because there was no power on the ball. But to get his head back and get it in the corner was a joy to watch."

It is tactics such as these which wins trophies and Trippier’s crosses that fooled manager Arne Slot and ended the 70-year wait for silverware in a much-deserved win over the league leaders. Trippier spoke to BBC Radio Newcastle after Sunday's victory in Carabao Cup final expressing his delight in the win.

"I feel proud and emotional. It's been a rollercoaster few years since I arrived at the club. Everyone fully deserves it - we were more relaxed and calm about the game (than their EFL Cup final defeat in 2023) and we deserved the win.

"We learned a lot from the first final and we took the game to Liverpool. The manager sets the tactics and we have to stick to them. I've known him for 14,15 years now so I know what he expects and demands. Every player, and the subs who came on, stuck to the plan.

"I'll celebrate with a lot of drinks!"