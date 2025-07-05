Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Man Utd announce Leon signing
Manchester United/X.com
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Diego Leon from Paraguay's Cerro Porteno.

United announced today:

"Manchester United are delighted to announce the signing of exciting young defender Diego León, subject to registration.

"The Paraguay youth international has joined from Cerro Porteño in his homeland.

"The talented full-back has already played 33 senior games, scoring 4 goals, for his club.

"Leon reached the age of 18 in April and as an emerging talent will be supported by our first team and the Academy whilst he settles into life in Manchester.

"Welcome to United, Diego!"

