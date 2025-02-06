Tribal Football
Burn "buzzing" to help Newcastle make Wembley return

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United secured a stunning victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, completing their path to the final.

The Magpies were 2-0 up in the first leg and won the second leg by the same margin.

They went through 4-0 on aggregate and ensured they are in a second final in several years.

Newcastle defender Dan Burn told Sky Sports: "It was a good reaction from the weekend and just buzzing to be back at Wembley. You have to trust the manager and what he tells you to do."

Team-mate Kieran Trippier added: "Arsenal do game management a lot and we did the same. If we stick to the game plan we will go far as a team. It means everything to reach the final. We have had the experience before.

"The first time there was a lot of emotion and now we know how to handle that. The ticket stuff was carnage and it takes a lot of the energy out of you."

