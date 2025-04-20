Tribal Football
Trippier: Newcastle given wake-up call at Villa

Paul Vegas
Trippier: Newcastle given wake-up call at Villa
Kieran Trippier says Newcastle United were handed a "wake-up call" at Aston Villa.

Villa thumped Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday evening.

Veteran fullback Trippier said afterwards:  "Today was a setback but we've got a full week to recover and analyse where we went through today.

"You come into games like this against teams like this and it's a bit of a reality check maybe."

The result leaves Newcastle in third place on the Premier League table.

