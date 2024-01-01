Tribal Football
Eyüpspor face local competition for Newcastle fullback Trippier
Turkish interest is intensifying for Newcastle United fullback Kieran Trippier.

With the Turkish transfer window still open, it emerged over the weekend that Eyüpspor had held talks with Trippier about a move to the Super Lig.

However, Sky Sports says Eyüpspor now face major competition for the former England fullback's signature.

Fenerbahce and Besiktas are now also looking at the 33-year-old.

The three clubs all want to loan Trippier with an option to buy. Al-Ittihad have also tried to sign Trippier, but the Saudi transfer window closed yesterday.

Eyüpspor make contact with Newcastle fullback Trippier