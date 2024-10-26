Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Trippier granted time away from Newcastle
Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has been granted time away from the club.

Trippier is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Toon manager Eddie Howe said: "He’s in a good place. He’s had a little bit of time away from the club due to his injury.

"He has gone to seek treatment elsewhere but we don’t envisage his injury to be a big one and we hope he will be back, if not before the international break then after the international break, ahead, I think he is in the best frame of mind that I have seen him for a few months. I think he’s in a really good place currently."

