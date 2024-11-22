Newcastle boss Howe reveals Wilson, Trippier boost; pride over England trio

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits Callum Wilson could make Monday night's clash with West Ham.

Howe says the extra day of preparation has given the striker his chance to make the game.

He stated today that Wilson is "doing well" but "has to get through the next few days in training" before a decision is made about the striker's availability versus West Ham.

Fullback Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, "is slightly closer than Callum".

Howe also spoke of Newcastle's three England players - Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

“We sat and watched the game (against the Republic of Ireland) together and there was an enormous amount of pride.

"It was great to see Anthony score his first goal, Tino win his first cap and Lewis Hall in his second game (for England) look so settled in the team. Full credit to all the players for making such big strides in their careers."

