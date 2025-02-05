Newcastle's Trippier could make shock switch to Galatasaray before transfer deadline

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle's Trippier could make shock switch to Galatasaray before transfer deadlineAction Plus
Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier’s future remains uncertain despite the UK transfer window closing, as Turkey’s window remains open until February 11.

Per ESPN, Galatasaray are still interested in signing the Newcastle full-back before their deadline.

The 34-year-old has fallen behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order but could still feature in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their defense with both a right-back and a center-half before the window shuts.

Trippier is among their targets, though ESPN reports that a source close to negotiations has described the deal as "complicated."

With time running out, Newcastle must decide whether to sanction a late move or keep him for the remainder of the season.

