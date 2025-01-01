Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Trippier future in doubt at Newcastle
Trippier future in doubt at Newcastle
Newcastle United right-back and captain Kieran Trippier may be set to leave the club this winter.

The England International is seen as someone who is going to be moved along to refresh the squad.Per The Sun, the Spanish La Liga winner is being linked with a move to Spain, Italy, Turkey, or another European league.

Trippier is second choice behind Tino Livramento for the right-pace spot at St. James’ Park.

Another issue for the club with Trippier is that he is on a very high wage compared to their other players.

He earns around £200,000-per-week and has 18 months left on that contract.

