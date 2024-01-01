Livramento praises Newcastle teammate Trippier for his guidance as he takes over role

Newcastle United star Tino Livramento has revealed Kieran Trippier's unseen guidance that put him pole position to be first choice right-back.

The 21-year-old has started the 2024/25 campaign as Newcastle's key right-back, but has stated that his opportunity would never have come along if it wasn’t for Trippier’s help and guidance.

At 33 years old, the retired England defender has even been spotted on the touchline coaching Livramento through games despite the young defender taking his role from under him.

Livramento took time out to heap praise on his defensive idol and teammate Anthony Gordon.

"They have done a lot for me. Ant is a similar age and has played a few times in the Under-21s, we seen what he could do last season and the start of this - he is an unbelievable talent.

"Obviously, getting to know Tripps from the start of last season he has done loads for me probably without realising. He is somebody in a similar position and somebody I can look at every day, how he trains.

"Subliminally he has done a lot for me."

Trippier has been linked to a number of Turkish clubs in recent weeks as their transfer window is still open.

Livramento spoke on his admiration for Trippier and how he looks to follow in his footsteps.

"I am first and foremost a right-back. But it is credit to the manager to have that faith in me to play me out of position.

"I really enjoyed, I love playing there, I always say as long as I'm out on the pitch I don't mind where I am playing.

"Being out there, there's no feeling like it so it is down to the manager but I see myself more as a right-back but any given opportunity I'd love to be out there."

"I am a big believer that when the time is right the time is right and then it is down to me to take it. Tripps had an unbelievable international career. If I go on to have anything like he did then I will be very happy."