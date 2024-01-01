Istanbul Basaksehir make offer for Newcastle fullback Trippier

Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier continues to be linked with a move to the Super Lig.

The Turkish summer market doesn't close until September 13.

Advertisement Advertisement

Trippier has been linked with Eyupspor for the past week, but they're not the only Turkish club that is keen.

Sky Sports says Istanbul Basaksehir also want to sign Trippier - and have tabled an offer to Newcastle.

Istanbul Basaksehir wants to bring in Trippier on loan with an option to buy.

Newcastle are yet to make a decision regarding the bid, but they would prefer not to lose the right-back at this stage in the season.