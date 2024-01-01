Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Man Utd set to sign three promising youngsters
Antony makes definitive Man Utd decision

Istanbul Basaksehir make offer for Newcastle fullback Trippier

Istanbul Basaksehir make offer for Newcastle fullback Trippier
Istanbul Basaksehir make offer for Newcastle fullback Trippier
Istanbul Basaksehir make offer for Newcastle fullback TrippierAction Plus
Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier continues to be linked with a move to the Super Lig.

The Turkish summer market doesn't close until September 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trippier has been linked with Eyupspor for the past week, but they're not the only Turkish club that is keen.

Sky Sports says Istanbul Basaksehir also want to sign Trippier - and have tabled an offer to Newcastle.

Istanbul Basaksehir wants to bring in Trippier on loan with an option to buy.

Newcastle are yet to make a decision regarding the bid, but they would prefer not to lose the right-back at this stage in the season.

Mentions
Super LigTrippier KieranNewcastle UtdBasaksehirEyupsporPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Eyüpspor make contact with Newcastle fullback Trippier
West Ham launching bid for Newcastle fullback Trippier
Everton alerted as Trippier pushes for Newcastle exit