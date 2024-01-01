Eyüpspor make contact with Newcastle fullback Trippier

A move to Turkey could be on for Newcastle United fullback Kieran Trippier.

Sports Digitale reports Eyüpspor are putting out feelers for the right-back, who has lost his starting place at Newcastle United . There is even talk of making contact.

The general terms of a collaboration are currently being discussed.

Trippier is tied to the Magpies until 2026, but is flirting with the idea of ​​leaving in search of regular football.

Trippier has until September 13th to make a decision, which is when the Turkish transfer window closes.