Eyüpspor make contact with Newcastle fullback Trippier

A move to Turkey could be on for Newcastle United fullback Kieran Trippier.
Sports Digitale reports Eyüpspor are putting out feelers for the right-back, who has lost his starting place at Newcastle United . There is even talk of making contact.
The general terms of a collaboration are currently being discussed.
Trippier is tied to the Magpies until 2026, but is flirting with the idea of leaving in search of regular football.
Trippier has until September 13th to make a decision, which is when the Turkish transfer window closes.