Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Man City boss Guardiola: Any new striker will join as Haaland cover
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford

Trippier on problems at Newcastle: We have to deal with expectations

Zack Oaten
Trippier on problems at Newcastle: We have to deal with the expectation from supporters
Trippier on problems at Newcastle: We have to deal with the expectation from supportersAction Plus
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier says players must learn to deal with high expectations at St James' Park after their 4-1 loss to Bournemouth at the weekend.

After suffering a hamstring injury, the defender has since returned to the team and played a part in their recent nine-game winning run. He spoke to United magazine this week as that run came to an end against the Cherries, stating that expectations are higher than ever this season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Earlier in the season, we couldn't find our rhythm for whatever reason, but over the last eight games, we certainly have. We haven't really deviated too much from what we were doing earlier in the campaign. 

"We remained positive and stuck together, which is so crucial and is something I've been big on since I arrived at the club. Once a team starts getting rhythm back you start seeing the best of individuals - like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon - when they're on fire the team just clicks." 

"There's more expectation now, and as players we have to deal with the expectation from the supporters - and even more importantly - the expectations we have of ourselves because we demand a lot from each other as a group. 

"The rewards over that period included the Champions League and a cup final and we want to keep building on that. It is vital we stay grounded and don't take anything for granted."  

Mentions
Trippier KieranNewcastle UtdPremier League
Related Articles
Kluivert talks up Bournemouth Champions League chances
Bournemouth attacker Semenyo: Kluivert deserved his hat-trick
Iraola happy for Bournemouth fans after victory at Newcastle