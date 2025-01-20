Trippier on problems at Newcastle: We have to deal with expectations

Trippier on problems at Newcastle: We have to deal with the expectation from supporters

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier says players must learn to deal with high expectations at St James' Park after their 4-1 loss to Bournemouth at the weekend.

After suffering a hamstring injury, the defender has since returned to the team and played a part in their recent nine-game winning run. He spoke to United magazine this week as that run came to an end against the Cherries, stating that expectations are higher than ever this season.

"Earlier in the season, we couldn't find our rhythm for whatever reason, but over the last eight games, we certainly have. We haven't really deviated too much from what we were doing earlier in the campaign.

"We remained positive and stuck together, which is so crucial and is something I've been big on since I arrived at the club. Once a team starts getting rhythm back you start seeing the best of individuals - like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon - when they're on fire the team just clicks."

"There's more expectation now, and as players we have to deal with the expectation from the supporters - and even more importantly - the expectations we have of ourselves because we demand a lot from each other as a group.

"The rewards over that period included the Champions League and a cup final and we want to keep building on that. It is vital we stay grounded and don't take anything for granted."