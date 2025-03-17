Trippier reveals he took a pay cut to join Newcastle: It's not all about money in football

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has spoken after the club's EFL Cup victory and revealed that he took a huge pay cut when he joined the side.

The England international swapped life in the Champions League with Atletico Madrid for an immediate relegation battle with the Magpies which many thought was purely for the finances involved which he claims is not true. Trippier was perhaps the standout performer for Newcastle in Sunday’s final and stated that there is more to life than money which he proved this weekend.

"People questioned why Newcastle and why I left Atletico Madrid, but I have no regrets in my career...when I signed for Newcastle, they were 19th," he told CBS Sports. "People thought it was about money, etc. I took less money to come here, but that's what people don't realize. It's not all about money in football. I wanted to come back to the north for my family.

"When I first arrived at the club, there were questions, but I worked with the manager before," Trippier added. "I know what he expects and demands, and I said I wanted to help the club build and build. Not just for myself personally. Finally, we have got a winner's medal."

Trippier set up Dan Burn's opener before defending excellently for the rest of the game which saw manager Eddie Howe end the club’s 70-year wait for silverware. The side has now earned a 2 week international break which will see them face Brentford at the start of April as they focus on the Premier League which is now the only competition they find themselves in.