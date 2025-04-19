Newcastle handed Champions League 'reality check' after Aston Villa defeat

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier believes his side were handing a 'reality check' after their comprehensive 4-1 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle are fighting it out for Champions League qualification come the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Unai Emery’s side took a significant step towards just that after their 4-1 win at Villa Park, thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, Ian Maatsen, a Dan Burn OG, and Amadou Onana.

Newcastle remain in a good position despite the defeat, sitting in third with 59 points from their 33 games.

Still, Trippier, 34, was frustrated with the result and has warned his teammates against complacency in the few remaining games.

“They scored straight away but a good reaction from us in the first half. Full credit to Villa, they are a top side with a top manager. They played very well and are a strong team.” He told Sky Sports.

Newcastle handed 'reality check' in Champions League race

"You go into every game to win. Today we were confident but Villa played very well and they deserved their victory.”

“We can't use (tiredness) as an excuse,” he added. “The manager picks the eleven, we've been unchanged and that's it. We focus on the next game and that's against Ipswich.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League. Today was a setback but we've got a full week to recover and analyse where we went through today.

"You come into games like this against teams like this and it's a bit of a reality check maybe."