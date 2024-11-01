New return date set for Newcastle fullback Trippier

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has sought to speed up his recovery from a hamstring problem.

The Magpies are eager to have their experienced defender fit for the Premier League.

The 34-year-old has been working at the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai over the past few days.

While he is pushing hard, The Mail states that any return will be after the November international break.

Newcastle entertain Arsenal on Saturday before they travel to Nottingham Forest for their subsequent league game.

Given Emil Krafth and Tino Livramento have been impressing in defense, Trippier may not be too sorely missed.