Paul Vegas
Newcastle reject Galatasaray offer for Trippier
Newcastle United have rejected an offer from Galatasaray for Kieran Trippier.

The Toon fullback was the subject of a €3m bid from Gala, but Newcastle were reluctant to part with the veteran at this stage in the season.

The Turkish transfer window closed on February 11.

Transfer expert Ben Jacob is reporting: "Kieran Trippier set to stay at Newcastle after they rejected a €3m offer from Galatasaray.

"Eddie Howe always against a Trippier departure, and it’s understood the NUFC defender is also keen to see out the season with the League Cup Final now on the horizon."

