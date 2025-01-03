Tribal Football
Botman and Trippier hand Newcastle fitness boost

Ansser Sadiq
Botman and Trippier hand Newcastle fitness boost
Botman and Trippier hand Newcastle fitness boost
Newcastle United centre half Sven Botman has declared himself fit to play again.

The defender was a huge absence for the club during most of last season.

Manager Eddie Howe may now be able to bring him back into his rearguard, even as soon as against Tottenham this weekend or in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal in the week.

In addition, Newcastle have received a boost regarding the fitness of defender Kieran Trippier.

The right-back and club captain had to come off during a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Trippier had been fearing a longer absence due to the knock, but may now be back within days.

