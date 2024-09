Newcastle boss Howe makes clear Trippier stand

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has ruled out losing Kieran Trippier this week.

The veteran fullback is a target for several Super Lig clubs.

Advertisement Advertisement

With the Turkish transfer window open until September 13, Eyupspor, Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir have all made contact for Trippier.

But Howe is adamant the veteran isn't for sale.

Howe said: "I want Kieran here. That hasn’t changed, and that won’t change."