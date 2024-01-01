Tribal Football

Philogene Jaden breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Philogene Jaden
Hull midfielder Philogene on brink of Villa return
Hull midfielder Philogene on brink of Villa return
Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio
Villa, Ipswich target Philogene joins Hull squad in Turkey
Villa move to re-sign Hull winger Philogene
Ipswich not giving up landing Hull winger Philogene
Everton reach terms with Hull for Philogene
Hull winger Philogene favours Everton option
Prem trio meet Hull price for Philogene
Hull whiz Philogene says his "dream is still La Liga" after Barcelona snub
Jaden Philogene 'in advanced talks' with Ipswich Town
Palace, Everton jump ahead of Barcelona in Philogene battle
Hull owner confirms Barcelona interest for Philogene
Barcelona table offer for Hull winger Philogene
Everton eyeing Hull winger Philogene
Barcelona eyeing shock move for Hull winger Philogene
Championship review: Fatawu inspires Leicester; Summerville dazzles for Leeds; Coventry hit by reality-check
Hull owner Ilicali sets price for Philogene
Aston Villa facing need to sell star over FFP pressure
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Man Utd make contract offer to Lille defender Yoro
Philogene Jaden page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Philogene Jaden - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Philogene Jaden news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.