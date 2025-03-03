Onana intent on staying at Man Utd despite poor form under Amorim this season

Andre Onana is intent on staying at Manchester United next season despite his poor form under manager Ruben Amorim.

United signed Onana from Inter Milan in a £47.2M deal in July 2023 as former manager Erik ten Hag showed faith in the young goalkeeper who was set to become one of the best in Europe. However, after two turbulent in the Premier League, many reports have suggested that Amorim is looking elsewhere to replace Onana who has not impressed in recent months.

The 28-year-old was called out for his display against Ipswich Town last week for his role in Jaden Philogene's opener for the visitors. He has also has made three errors leading to goals in the defeats to Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Brighton this season as fans increasingly grow frustrated with his inconsistent performances.

Despite his flaws, Manchester Evening News report that Onana is intent on staying at the club and wants to fight for his spot which has come under pressure. Amorim is thought to be eyeing a move for a new goalkeeper in the upcoming summer transfer window which may push Onana to focus and perform better as the season comes to a close.

Ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie, Amorim admitted that his mind is already focused on the summer which may give him the chance to offload unwanted players, including Onana who many feel simply is not cut out for the Premier League.

“Everybody understands that in football sometimes you stay, sometimes you have to move on. If I know how to explain it, I will do so because I like to be clear.

“I was a player and like to use that experience - when you are honest with someone, they can take it.

“In the beginning maybe it is hard but they will understand. I'm quite honest with my players and sometimes they know they have to move on at the end of the season.”