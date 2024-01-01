Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Philogene set for surprise return as Aston Villa medical booked

Philogene set for surprise return as Aston Villa medical booked
Jaden Philogene Brutal Aston Villa medical booked
Jaden Philogene Brutal Aston Villa medical bookedAction Plus
Hull CIty winger Jaden Philogene is set to return to Villa Park in an £18m deal.

Philogene is set to re-sign for Aston Villa less than a year after leaving Villa Park for Hull City. The 22-year-old had an outstanding season with the Tigers in the Championship, bagging 12 goals and 6 assists as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

It is understood the youngster will have a medical at Villa today after the clubs agreed a deal worth £18m which will see Villa pay £13m due to a 30 percent sell-on clause agreed when they sold him last September. 

According to reports Philogene has trained and ate alone during his final days at Hull City whilst the club held pre-season training in Istanbul. 

Writing on X, journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Jaden Philogene, on his way to Aston Villa training ground to undergo medical tests and sign his contract today.” 

Mentions
Philogene JadenAston VillaHull CityPremier LeagueFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
Hull midfielder Philogene on brink of Villa return
Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio
Villa, Ipswich target Philogene joins Hull squad in Turkey