Philogene set for surprise return as Aston Villa medical booked

Hull CIty winger Jaden Philogene is set to return to Villa Park in an £18m deal.

Philogene is set to re-sign for Aston Villa less than a year after leaving Villa Park for Hull City. The 22-year-old had an outstanding season with the Tigers in the Championship, bagging 12 goals and 6 assists as they narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

It is understood the youngster will have a medical at Villa today after the clubs agreed a deal worth £18m which will see Villa pay £13m due to a 30 percent sell-on clause agreed when they sold him last September.

According to reports Philogene has trained and ate alone during his final days at Hull City whilst the club held pre-season training in Istanbul.

Writing on X, journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Jaden Philogene, on his way to Aston Villa training ground to undergo medical tests and sign his contract today.”