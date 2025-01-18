Ipswich boss McKenna confirms Philogene in squad for Man City

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says Jaden Philogene is in his squad for Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

The winger was signed this week from Aston Villa.

“We’ll decide that over the next 24/48 hours,” said McKenna. “He’s missed a little bit of training because he had a knock on his back as well over the last week, but he’s OK now.

“He trained today just by himself this afternoon, he’ll train with the group for the first time. He’s a naturally very fit lad as well, so that will help.

“He’ll be in the squad on Sunday. How many minutes we use him for, we’ll have to wait and see.”

On Omari Hutchinson, he said:

“Again, we’ll have to judge it,” he said. “He does tend to recover really well, Omari, so he’d recovered well from the little strain that he had and felt really confident and he felt fine in the game. Of course, he’ll have to be assessed over the next 24 hours to see how he is for Sunday.”