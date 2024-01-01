Hull midfielder Philogene on brink of Villa return

Tribal Football
Hull City midfielder Jaden Philogene has decided to return to Aston Villa.

The Mirror says Villa have matched his £18m buy-back clause and the player is now willing to return to Bodymoor Heath.

Philogene also has seen an offer from Ipswich accepted by the Tigers, but he's now happy to return to Villa.

The winger only left Villa Park a year ago for Hull.

Interest from Barcelona was confirmed, but Philogene stated last week he wanted to remain in England at this stage in his career.

