Philogene scores as Villa defeat Athletic Bilbao

Aston Villa star Cameron Archer netted a late winner against Athletic Bilbao.

The Premier League giants were the better side against their Basque opponents.

Jacob Ramsey was also on the scoresheet, while Jaden Philogene got in on the act.

Villa were leaky at the back in the 3-2 win, but would have been pleased with the result.

Unai Emery’s side are getting ready for the new Premier League campaign in ten days’ time.

They will take on West Ham United away from home before entertaining Arsenal a week later.