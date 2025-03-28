Besikas coach Solskjaer plans move for Ipswich winger Philogene

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Besikas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing Ipswich Town winger Jaden Philogene.

Turkish media sources say Besiktas are ready to pounce for Philogene once Ipswich's relegation is confirmed.

Solskjaer is a fan of the winger, who moved to Ipswich from Aston Villa last summer.

Besiktas would seek a loan to buy arrangement for Philogene.

Should he make the switch, it would be Philogene's fourth transfer in five transfer windows.

