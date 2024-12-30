Philogene agent talks up Fenerbahce option for Villa winger
Speaking to Sabah Spor, Camacho spoke on a potential move for the 22-year-old who he says wants to challenge for a championship even if it means leaving Villa.
“We haven’t received a direct official offer yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is an interest in this regard.
“Jaden will want to play for Fenerbahce if there is a good offer. An ambitious team that plays for the championship is always in its goal.”
Villa re-signed Philogene from Hull City in the summer transfer window but he has been used sporadically by manager Unai Emery.
Philogene would be a welcome addition to Mourinho’s side who are currently 8 points behind league leaders Galatasaray in the Super Lig.
A loan deal could be on the cards for the Villa youngster, who may use the move away to challenge for silverware but also continue his development with consistent game time.