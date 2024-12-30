Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
No class? No integrity? Why Ratcliffe's Man Utd now spiraling on and off pitch
Chelsea transfer-list FIVE players

Philogene agent talks up Fenerbahce option for Villa winger

Zack Oaten
Camacho on Philogene leaving Villa this January: Jaden will want to play for Fenerbahce
Camacho on Philogene leaving Villa this January: Jaden will want to play for FenerbahceAction Plus
Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene has been linked with a transfer to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce this week in a move his agent Ivo Camacho says he is interested in.

Speaking to Sabah Spor, Camacho spoke on a potential move for the 22-year-old who he says wants to challenge for a championship even if it means leaving Villa

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We haven’t received a direct official offer yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is an interest in this regard. 

Jaden will want to play for Fenerbahce if there is a good offer. An ambitious team that plays for the championship is always in its goal.” 

Villa re-signed Philogene from Hull City in the summer transfer window but he has been used sporadically by manager Unai Emery.

Philogene would be a welcome addition to Mourinho’s side who are currently 8 points behind league leaders Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

A loan deal could be on the cards for the Villa youngster, who may use the move away to challenge for silverware but also continue his development with consistent game time. 

Mentions
Super LigPhilogene JadenAston VillaFenerbahcePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fenerbahce making Bosman move for Man City attacker De Bruyne
Fenerbahce launching January bid for Man City veteran De Bruyne
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho in direct contact with Chelsea attacker Felix