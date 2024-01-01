Philogene says it feels amazing to be "back at home" after rejoining Villa

After rejoining Aston Villa from Hull City, Jaden Philogene is over the moon to be back at the club this summer as he spoke to the club website.

The 22-year-old forward who has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs rose through the club’s Academy ranks before moving to the Tigers last summer.

Philogene bagged 12 league goals and 6 assists in just 32 appearances which sparked manager Unai Emery to bring the player back home to Villa.

Speaking to the club website he said he was excited to get started now he’s back at Villa:

“It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” he said.

“Unai spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.

“He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.”

“It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans.

“What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals.

“It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.”