Emery on Villa's transfer business: We have the possibility to sign Malen, it’s close

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has revealed that the club are close to signing Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen but it will mean losing Jaden Philogene.

Villa reportedly agreed on a £20m deal for the 22-year-old yesterday and with Philogene reportedly passing his medical for Ipswich Town this week it is clear that Emery plans to bring a top star in whilst one leaves to find game time elsewhere.

Emery was quizzed in his pre-match press conference on the transfer situation for the two players and was honest about how one needs to leave before the other can be brought in this winter.

“We are playing Everton tomorrow that’s the most important,” said Emery.

“But, of course, we are in the transfer window and we are trying to do some movement and we have the possibility to sign Malen. It’s close. We have to try to leave one player and that’s Jaden.”

When asked about further business this January, the Spanish head coach admitted that if the Malen deal is complete then fans can expect a few more fresh faces before the start of February.

“We are alert. We want always to be ready to improve our squad with the players. Of course, some players want to leave us for different circumstances as well.

“We are moving forward like I am telling you. If we have change in one player, like Jaden and Malen, then maybe two or three players more.”