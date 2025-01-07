Everton to bid for Villa outcast Philogene

Tribal Football
Everton are said to be stepping up their interest in winger Jaden Philogene this month.

The Toffees are eager to bring in the 22-year-old to the club this winter, as they now have funds to spend on transfers.

He was a summer target, while he also spoke with Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

Philogene eventually signed for Villa but has not played very much under Unai Emery this term.

Per Liverpool Echo, the youngster may be given a lifeline by the Toffees, as they need wide players.

He would add much-needed creativity and pace to the team, which has struggled to score goals this season.

Manager Sean Dyche is under huge pressure and may even lose his job in the coming weeks.

