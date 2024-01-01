Villa boss Emery happy with Philogene in Man Utd draw

Tribal Football
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted with Jaden Philogene's performance in Sunday's stalemate against Manchester United.

It marked the winger's full Premier League debut.

Emery said afterwards: "Really good. Jaden is really playing in the idea we have defensively and offensively, being competitive and challenging himself with the capacity he has to increase our level. He is doing that. I am very happy.

"He can play on the left and right. Today we had two players out. Leon Bailey is progressively getting better, but he is not fit completely 100 per cent.

"He is having some injuries, not getting comfortable to play 90 minutes or feeling fit. Today after 60 minutes, he replaced him with Jaden on the right side."

