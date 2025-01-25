Top 5 Premier League signings to watch this weekend

The Premier League returns along with some new faces who have arrived during the January transfer window, here are 5 players to keep an eye on this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

DONYELL MALEN - ASTON VILLA

After arriving from Borussia Dortmund this month, Malen could be set for his Villa debut this weekend against a struggling West Ham United side. In his first interview for the club he stated that the Premier League has always been a dream of his.

“It was always something I dreamed for, to play in the Premier League.When I was 16 and 17 I watched a lot of Arsenal first-team games, went to a lot of games at the Emirates Stadium. It definitely gave me a taste for English football.”

He has joined Villa just eight shy of hitting his career century goal, in just under 240 senior appearances which is extremely impressive for a player who rarely plays as a striker. He could be a real difference maker for manager Unai Emery as he seeks a European qualifcation spot.

OMAR MARMOUSH - MANCHESTER CITY

The 25-year-old signed for City this week in a huge £59m deal that is perhaps the biggest of the transfer window. Marmoush, who can operate at No 9 or as a wide forward, will offer manager Pep Guardiola a different option in attack and the versatility needed to help the club back up the table this season after a poor start.

The Egyptian is a really dynamic, a wide forward who has been compared to Liverpool star and Egypt teammate Mohamed Salah - currently the league’s top scorer. Marmoush scored 20 goals and bagged 13 assists for Bundesliga side Frankfurt, can he add to those numbers at his new club?

ROMAIN ESSE - CRYSTAL PALACE

The Millwall academy graduate had scored seven goals in 66 appearances for the Lions after making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2022. At just 19 years old he has scored five of those goals in 26 appearances this season. As a left-footed attacker he will rival Ismaïla Sarr for his position under manager Oliver Glasner.

His move across south London will allow the youngster to show off his undeniable talent on a bigger stage and to Premier League fans who may not have heard of him. This weekend he will likely make a substitute appearance for the Eagles in what is an exciting new chapter for the teenager.

JADEN PHILOGENE - IPSWICH TOWN

The England Under-21 international scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for the Tigers and re-signed for Villa in July but found it hard to find game time. Town were first on the list of sides interested in bringing him in this winter and now he has another chance to prove his worth in England’s top division. He spoke on the move and how excited he is to get started.

"I'm excited to be here and I know there are great players in the squad. I just want to play as much as possible. As a player I like to dribble and link up play and provide goals and assists. I'm looking forward to it."

ABUKODIR KHUSANOV - MANCHESTER CITY

The 20-year-old defender will become the first Uzbek to play in the Premier League if he makes an appearance at the weekend after signing from French side Lens in a four-and-a-half-year deal. He made 16 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season which was enough to temp Guardiola into snapping him up.

Khusanov spoke on his move to the club as they prepare to face title chasers Chelsea.

"This squad is full of the best players in the world, and I can't wait to meet them and play alongside them.

“Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches ever and I am so excited to learn from him and improve my game even more."