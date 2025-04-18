McKenna reveals devastating news on Philogene: He won't play again for us this season

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Arsenal this weekend.

Town will be relegated to the Championship if they lose to the Gunners and results elsewhere go against them. After blowing a 2-0 lead against Chelsea last time out, McKenna will be hoping to clinch 3 points against what may be a rotated Arsenal side who are coming off the back of a shocking win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Philogene out for the season

McKenna first confirmed some devastating news for winger Jaden Philogene who picked up an injury against the Blues.

"He's seen a specialist this week. As we thought, it's an MCL injury.

"It doesn't look like he needs surgery, but it's pretty much definite that he won't play again for us this season.

"It's a big disappointment for us and for him. It's a challenge for the group, in terms of it being another one in that position. That's three right wingers - one an MCL (Philogene), one an ACL (Wes Burns) and one an Achilles (Chiedozie Ogbene).

"But also for Jaden, because he arrived later than we all would have wished. It's really hard, as we've spoken about before, to build up momentum and get up to speed. He was working really hard and trying his best here at the training ground.

"I can only say that it's very unlikely that he'll play for us. Hopefully he'll be ready in pre-season."

Delap is a doubt for Arsenal clash

He also revealed that Omari Hutchinson (hamstring) and Kalvin Phillips (near Achilles) will miss the clash while star man Liam Delap is a doubt.

"He (Delap) has trained," McKenna explained. "I can't say he's absolutely clear yet, but he's safe to train. We've got some judgements to make going into the weekend.

"Omari, not ready yet. Still not fully training with the group, so we have to be careful with that one.

"Kalvin, no, not ready and and not training with the group."

Chaplin is ready to start

Finally, he provided some news on Conor Chaplin who has been back on the bench for the last few games after suffering a knee problem at the start of the year.

“He’s ready, he’s training well,” the Blues manager continued. “With the MCL injuries, they can always linger on a little bit, but he’s training well and he’s an important part of the group.

“Of course, it’s really hard to get up to full speed when you’ve missed that time and you’re in the last throes of a Premier League season, but if anyone’s going to give their full commitment to doing so, it’s Conor. He’s training great and he’s ready to go.”