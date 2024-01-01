Philogene: Amazing to be back with Aston Villa

Tribal Football
Jaden Philogene is delighted to be back with Aston Villa.

The former Hull City winger has returned to Villa after a year away.

“It feels amazing, it’s like I’m back at home,” he told the club's website.

“Unai (Emery) spoke to me face-to-face and we had a very good conversation about my playing time.

“He said I did well when I was here in pre-season last year and that I’m going to get chances this time. It also depends on me and how I play.”

Philogene added: “It’s the latest chapter in my Villa journey and hopefully I can play my best, get game time and do it in front of the fans.

“What I did at Hull, I want to do the same things at Villa Park; make the fans aware of my skills and score goals.

“It’s a dream come true. When I was a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League. I’ve always thought I want to be there one day and here I am.”

