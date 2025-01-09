Ipswich closing deal for Villa winger Philogene

Aston Villa are selling Jaden Philogene to fellow Premier League club Ipswich Town.

The youngster is not getting the game time that he wants at Villa Park and wants to leave.Per The Mirror and other sources, the deal is al but done and Philogene will have a medical tomorrow.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Tractor Boys are set to pay a hefty fee to land the 22-year-old winger.

Kieran McKenna’s team are committing up to £21 million to get the deal done now.

Ipswich have moved quickly to get ahead of other teams that may have wanted to snag Philogene.