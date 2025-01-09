Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement

Ipswich closing deal for Villa winger Philogene

Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich closing deal for Villa winger Philogene
Ipswich closing deal for Villa winger PhilogeneAction Plus
Aston Villa are selling Jaden Philogene to fellow Premier League club Ipswich Town.

The youngster is not getting the game time that he wants at Villa Park and wants to leave.Per The Mirror and other sources, the deal is al but done and Philogene will have a medical tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tractor Boys are set to pay a hefty fee to land the 22-year-old winger.

Kieran McKenna’s team are committing up to £21 million to get the deal done now.

Ipswich have moved quickly to get ahead of other teams that may have wanted to snag Philogene.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePhilogene JadenIpswichAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest keen on Juventus outcast Luiz
Ipswich join Prem battle for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus
Chelsea eager to place Chukwuemeka with Strasbourg