Ipswich defender Greaves: Philogene will prove himself here

Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves is convinced by the potential of Jaden Philogene.

The winger arrived in January from Aston Villa.

And teammate Greaves, who also played with Philogene at Hull City, said: “It’s been nice to have a familiar face.

“He didn’t take too much bedding in, he’s good friends with Omari (Hutchinson) and Liam (Delap) who have played England U21s together so that’s been nice.

“He’s a character and an unbelievable player as well, hopefully Ipswich fans can see the best of him that will hopefully come in the not too distant future because he was a pleasure to play with.

“Also the dirty side of the game – he can run forever, he’s as fit as a fiddle and he’ll get back in for the team and do his defensive duties. That side of the game is sometimes looked past as a winger, but especially in this shape and this team you’ve sometimes got to do that work more than he’d have to do in other teams.

“Hopefully he hits those levels that he hit with me and I’m sure he will, he’s still only young so we’ve definitely got to stick by him.”